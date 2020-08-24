Comments on new local plan encouraged

Congresbury Residents Action Group (CRAG) has emailed supporters to highlight North Somerset Council’s latest consultation document linked to the development of a new local plan.

Titled challenges for the future, it invites people to respond to 13 questions and states the council needs to ensure that more than 20,000 homes are built by 2038 – roughly equivalent to two towns the size of Clevedon.

The closing date for comments is September 2.

CRAG chairman Mary Short and secretary Viv Tomkinson said: “We feel it would not be appropriate for CRAG to respond to this consultation process as it is focused on seeking individual responses.

“Plus, we feel that it is important for individual responses to be made to demonstrate where there is strength of opinion about certain issues.”

To comment, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan