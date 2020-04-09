Developer submits another revised planning scheme in village

In what Congresbury Residents Action Group (CRAG) regards as ‘a cynical ploy to take advantage of a national emergency’, a land agent has lodged another planning application.

Gladman Homes was granted planning permission to build 50 homes in Wrington Lane three years ago, but the project stalled over a planning dispute to amend the planned road width and footpath.

Despite a vigorous campaign from CRAG, North Somerset Council agreed the proposal on the condition that a footway was provided before building commenced.

Over the years, Gladman has made several applications to revise the plan.

Last month, the council again refused a revised scheme, stating the installation of a guardrail in the carriageway ‘is a collision risk for vehicles’ and ‘poses a risk to pedestrians which would result in unacceptable levels of conflict between pedestrians and vehicles’.

But Gladman has come back again and wants the footway improvements in Wrington Lane to be amended so they can be physically constructed.

CRAG chairman Mary Short is shocked at the cynicism of Gladman.

She said: “To try to sneak this through while the country is suffering from a pandemic, is deplorable.

“I must admit that I did not have the highest regard of the firm before this because it has for years wasted ratepayers time and money by submitting spurious schemes.

“Some of the elderly residents in the lane have been worried before by this firm’s behaviour.

“Now it seems they have stooped to an all-time low, possibly thinking that the council was too short-staffed because of illness, or that the residents were too worried by the coronavirus to keep a watch on what they were up to.”

Kate Fitzgerald, planning director at Gladman, said: “The proposed revised scheme offers a safe and sustainable alternative to the approved scheme which can be delivered.

“Varying this condition will ensure that highway improvements and the much-needed housing that has been approved can be delivered without delay.

“Gladman is keen to continue to work proactively with the council to resolve any issues it raises.”