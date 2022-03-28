Post Office reopens after full refit
- Credit: Post Office
Congresbury Post Office has re-opened after a full refurbishment of the store by the new postmaster, Ashish Bhoyar.
The premises in The Precinct, Brinsea Road, underwent a two-week refit.
The modernised Post Office and store will now be open for 46 hours of Post Office services a week.
The previous postmaster, Jagtar Seehra, and his wife Sukhvinder, who had run their village Post Office for nearly 35 years, retired.
Congresbury Post Office is now a new-style local branch with Post Office services provided alongside the retail counter.
The opening hours of this store is Monday - Friday 9am - 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm. This means that the branch no longer closes at lunchtime.
Scott Lacey, Post Office network lead, said: “We are delighted to have a new Postmaster for Congresbury after the retirement of the popular, long-serving postmaster.
"The new-look shop looks great and it is now open longer hours for the convenience of customers.”