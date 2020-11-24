News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Village raises more than £10,500 through poppy appeal

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM November 26, 2020   
A window display was located at Congars Café in Congresbury. Some of the items in the window were created by local craft people and some of the monies from selling the items will go towards RBL. Picture: Sonya Stocker - Credit: Archant

Despite the lockdown restrictions, the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in the Congresbury area has recorded 'an exceptional year'.

The appeal was unable to call on more than 50 of its regular collectors because of the lockdown but still managed to raise more than £10,500.

Support came from St Andrew’s School, St Anne’s Schools at Hewish and West Wick and from the Old Inn pub regulars. 

Further helpers included the church in Wick St Lawrence and Congar’s Café & Re-Store in Congresbury. 

The wreath in St Andrew’s Church and the three posies on the war graves were funded by a collection in the War Memorial Hall. 

Poppy appeal organiser, Irving Prowse, said: "My thanks go to everyone concerned especially the dedicated collectors at Blue Diamond Cadbury Garden Centre where £9,270.70 was raised, with one couple collecting £3,749.00 between them. 

"In total, £10,700.60 was raised, which was well beyond our highest hopes and about £1,700 more than last year."

