Families reunite at care home as Covid-safe visits restart

Published: 3:55 PM March 29, 2021

Residents and staff at a village care home are delighted they can once again welcome visitors back into the home following an easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Leonard Elms in Congresbury has invested £30,000 in upgrading its facilities in recent months, including a Covid-secure visiting area, allowing families of their residents to still visit loved ones during the pandemic.

The nursing home, in Brinsea Road, offers specialist dementia and nursing care.

In line with Government restrictions, The Leonard Elms started allowing one visitor per week per resident into the building from March 9 to spend some time with their nearest and dearest.

The visitor must complete a lateral flow test 30 minutes before visiting and must also wear full PPE.

Resident Martyn has not seen his Dad in person since he moved into the care home in November.

Although Martyn is in touch with Brian frequently with lots of phone calls and window visits, he jumped at the chance to sit beside his father for the first time in six months.

When Brian saw that Martyn was actually coming in to sit down next to him, he said 'lovely jubbly'.

Katie Maidment, manager at The Leonard Elms, told the Mercury and Times: "We have worked really hard to keep contact levels high throughout the Covid crisis, always keeping the safety of our residents at the forefront of our minds.

"While window visits and Zoom calls are a fantastic alternative, nothing can beat the opportunity to sit next to and enjoy time with the person you love

"We have seen the positive impact this has had on relatives and residents alike – and many a happy tear has been shed.

"For residents in care homes, especially those that are suffering from dementia, being in the same space as a person who can link them to their past is extremely important.

"Having a friend or family member to talk to in person – albeit with full PPE on – can really make such a difference and lift symptoms of anxiety and depression."