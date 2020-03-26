Home and garage burgled in Congresbury

A garage was broken into in Silverstone Way. Picture: Google Archant

A home and garage have been burgled in Congresbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A garage was broken into in Silverstone Way on March 16 between midnight and 6am, while a home was burgled in nearby Silver Street, on the same night between 2-2.30am.

A witness saw two males lurking in a garden in Yew Tree Park and challenged them, telling them to get out.

Police later located a handbag in the driveway of another property in Silver Street and a burglary was confirmed upon checking the home’s contents.

The side kitchen window had been broken to gain access and officers conducted a search of the property and found drawers had been emptied.

At the garage burglary, the offenders used a wrench to force a padlock from the garage door to gain entry.

To give information, call 101 and quote the reference numbers 5220062662 for the home burglary or 5220063176 for the garage burglary, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.