Village GP surgery woes as 'intermittent hours' affecting primary care delivery

An artist's impression of proposed surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice Archant

Villagers have criticised the 'intermittent hours' at Congresbury's GP surgery while they wait for a new health centre to be built.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of the proposed surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice An artist's impression of the proposed surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice

Last January, Mendip Vale Medical Practice won planning permission to build a surgery in Smallway, but withdrew the plans in December, describing the move as a 'pause in proceedings' after it struggled to secure funding. Parish councillors said it was increasingly difficult to get an appointment in Congresbury and the service was getting 'worse and worse'.

Chairman Arthur Hacking told North Somerset Council's health scrutiny panel on February 6: "Congresbury was extremely well served until two years ago when the surgery closed without notice.

"We were ensured it was a temporary blip but since then we've had intermittent service.

"We have a population of more than 3,500 patients, many of them aged but also a lot of young families - primary care is of crucial importance."

MORE: New GP surgery plan halted over funding issues.

The Smallway centre was set to replace the surgeries in Yatton and Congresbury to meet the demands of 15,000 patients.

Mendip Vale Medical Practice executive manager David Clark said: "We have struggled to find the required funding from the NHS and CCG to make the much-needed Smallway site a reality.

"We will continue to look to see how we can improve our facilities for Yatton and Congresbury.

"Smallway, should funding be found, would have a build cycle of around 42 weeks.

"It would be great for us to have a modern facility to deliver services from, this would also help in the retention and recruitment of clinical staff, particularly GPs.

"Across the country, the growing demands from an increasingly elderly and more complex population is becoming harder to meet, however we, as a large group of practices, are well placed to continue to deliver sustainable care that is safe and effective."

MORE: Future of healthcare provision in doubt after medical centre refused.

A spokesman for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Congresbury Surgery is open five days per week from 8.30am to 1.30pm and patients can access appointments at any of the five practices run by the group.

"If the practice wanted to propose a permanent change to the opening hours, then the CCG would require a thorough public consultation."