Village enjoys first flower show in two years
- Credit: Congresbury Gardening Club
After a gap of two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Congresbury gardeners welcomed the gardening club's autumn flower show back in the Old School Rooms.
Despite the erratic weather, they responded with colourful exhibits of fruit, flowers and vegetables, and increased entries from the allotment growers.
Dawn Odi beat the competition with vegetables from her allotment.
Bill Maggs' enormous onions gained him the cup for the best vegetable exhibit, and Jane Hares vegetables of lengthy runner beans, tomatoes and squash gave her the most points for a trophy.
Bramley apples, grown by Judy Brook, were judged the best fruit, while the cup for best flowers was won by Penny Baker's Michaelmas daisies.
Other award winners were Denise Smith in the domestic classes, Gordon Bunney in photographic and George Baker in children's photography.
The next meeting of the gardening club will be on October 7 at 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, in High Street.
