Advanced search

Village cricket book for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 24 July 2020

Clive Burlton and Kieran Palmer holding the Congresbury Cricket 175 years of Village Cricket book

Clive Burlton and Kieran Palmer holding the Congresbury Cricket 175 years of Village Cricket book

Archant

To celebrate the return of cricket, Congresbury Cricket Club is selling a book marking the sport in the village.

Clive Burlton’s book, 175 Years of Village Cricket, is available for £10, with all proceeds going towards supporting cricket, especially junior cricket, and helping to maintain the playing field as an amenity the whole village can enjoy.

The book, published in association with Congresbury History Group, tells much more than the story of cricket in the village over the generations.

Club vice president Clive said: “The more research I did, the more people I spoke to, the more I realised how the fabric of village life and the development of cricket were intertwined.”

The book will be on sale at Welcome Congresbury in The Precinct.

The book was designed and produced by Bristol Books and can also be bought at www.bristolbooks.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Somerset learn Bob Willis Trophy fixtures

A general view of the Cooper Associates County ground at Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Nailsea Bowls Club members get competition rolling once again with pairs event

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)

Witness appeal after man dies on motorway near Clevedon

New head coach George says it is ‘really positive time’ to be at Clevedon Rugby Club

Clevedon Rugby Club's Head Coach Nick George. Picture: Clevedon Rugby Club.

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google