Village cricket book for sale

Clive Burlton and Kieran Palmer holding the Congresbury Cricket 175 years of Village Cricket book Archant

To celebrate the return of cricket, Congresbury Cricket Club is selling a book marking the sport in the village.

Clive Burlton’s book, 175 Years of Village Cricket, is available for £10, with all proceeds going towards supporting cricket, especially junior cricket, and helping to maintain the playing field as an amenity the whole village can enjoy.

The book, published in association with Congresbury History Group, tells much more than the story of cricket in the village over the generations.

Club vice president Clive said: “The more research I did, the more people I spoke to, the more I realised how the fabric of village life and the development of cricket were intertwined.”

The book will be on sale at Welcome Congresbury in The Precinct.

The book was designed and produced by Bristol Books and can also be bought at www.bristolbooks.org