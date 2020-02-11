Coffee shop to celebrate first anniversary

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 February 2020

Village hall fundraising lead Ron Hall, Debbie Fortune and Mark Hayward from DF estate agents at the opening of the coffee shop. Picture: Ian Sheppard

A community café will celebrate its first year since opening.

Congresbury Community Coffee Shop will celebrate its first birthday tomorrow (Thursday).

The coffee shop, located in the Debbie Fortune Estate Agents building in Bridge House, will be open from 9am to 1pm.

To mark the occasion, all coffee, tea and cakes will be half price in the morning.

Any profits made by the shop are either put towards the proposed new village hall or re-invested in the community.

The shop is manned entirely by volunteers from the village and all cakes are home-made again by volunteers.

The estate agent lets volunteers use the premises for free as part of their commitment to the local community.

The coffee shop is open from 9am to 1pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

