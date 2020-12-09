Dementia care home invests £30k in Covid-safe refurbishments

Published: 12:00 PM December 9, 2020

The Leonard Elm has invested £30,000 in refurbishments. - Credit: The Leonard Elm

An award-winning dementia care home has invested thousands of pounds in refurbishments following national research.

The Leonard Elms Care Home, in Congresbury, has invested £30,000 in upgrading its facilities, including a Covid-secure visiting area, allowing families of their residents to still visit their loved ones during the pandemic.

The Leonard Elm has invested £30,000 in refurbishments. - Credit: The Leonard Elm

The newly-refurbished home, in Brinsea Road, has been designed around the needs of its dementia care residents and has been tailored following further research and study with the University of Stirling, expanding the design team’s knowledge around interior design and environmental design.

The study helped to identify the importance of establishing a well-designed home from chosen colours to tailored furniture.

Visitors must abide by strict coronavirus guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment at all times.

The refurbished downstairs lounge area at The Leonard Elm. - Credit: The Leonard Elm

The Leonard Elms has a dedicated specialist care team trained in best practice in dementia care by the University of Stirling and accredited by The Royal College of Nursing, ensuring that people living with dementia receive the best possible care.

Its care team is now trained at tier two and tier three level of training, which they say, ‘supersedes any home in North Somerset’.

The Leonard Elms provides accommodation for adults aged 65 and over who require nursing or personal care, dementia, mental health conditions or physical disabilities.

The home also helps with treatment of disease, disorder or injury.

The Leonard Elm in Congresbury. - Credit: The Leonard Elm.

Ed Bliss, director of dementia services at The Optima Care Partnership, which runs The Leonard Elms, said: "The transformation of The Leonard Elms will allow us to continue delivering exceptional standards of care to our residents here in Congresbury.

"One thing that we have ensured, is we must keep intact the ability for families to still see their loved ones during this tough time.

“Under current restrictions that we are all now living with, care within care homes is becoming more and more challenging.

"We are a family-owned business of over 30 years and we are very aware of the importance of family inclusion for people living with dementia.”