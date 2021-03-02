Care assistants win award

Published: 10:27 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM March 2, 2021

Paula Snary and Karen Winter with their awards. - Credit: Alex Crowther

Two care assistants have been awarded for two decades of service.

The Leonard Elms Care Home, in Congresbury, recently honoured two long-serving staff members.

Paula Snary and Karen Winter were presented with the 20 years of service award by Paul Bliss, chairman of Optima Care Partnership, which runs The Leonard Elms.

Paula said: "It is a privilege and honour to work at the Leonard Elms and look after the residents. I plan to remain working with the team until I retire in five years time."

The Leonard Elms has recently invested £30,000 in upgrading its facilities, including a Covid-secure visiting area.

The award-winning care home has a dedicated specialist care team trained in best practice in dementia care by the University of Stirling and accredited by The Royal College of Nursing, ensuring that people living with dementia receive the best possible care.

Katie Maidment, Leonard Elms manager, added: "We'd like to place on record our sincerest thanks to Paula and Karen for their exceptional 20 years of service.

"The care and compassion displayed by them is inspirational - We are lucky to have such a fantastic team here at the Leonard Elms."