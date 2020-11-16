News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Congresbury café and sustainable shop remain open during lockdown

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:39 PM November 16, 2020   
Sonya and Ian Stocker of Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK AT

Sonya and Ian Stocker of Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Congresbury café and sustainable shop will remain open during lockdown. 

Congars Café, in Broad Street, is staying open for takeaway and essential items only.

Customers will still be able to purchase limited hot food, light snacks, cakes and milk.

The café is open from 8.30am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-4pm on Saturday and it will still have a range of locally-produced crafts and Christmas gifts available.

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

The café shares retail space with Re:Store Congresbury, which will remain open from 8.30am-4pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 9am-4pm on Saturday's.

The shop has stocked up on items including flour, pasta, rice, dried fruit, oats, cereals, herbs and spices, cleaning refills and a range of plastic-free toiletries.

Online orders can be placed at www.restorecongresbury.co.uk for delivery to BS49 5 postcodes or for collection at the shop.


  Congresbury café and sustainable shop remain open during lockdown
