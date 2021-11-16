Pop up shops at village café

A number of pop up shops will take place at a café in the run up to Christmas.

Congars Café will host events from 10am-2pm will give people an opportunity to buy locally handmade unique gifts, ranging from jewellery to glassware, from upcycled jewellery boxes to fabric bags and gifts for children and much more.

A series of workshops will also be held on Saturdays.

The first one is this Saturday from 3-5pm and is by Create Together and entitled Craft for the Soul. People can design their own wooden star using chalk paint and gilding and create a beautiful mandala style pebble.

On December 4 and 6 there are two opportunities to try your hand at wreath making.

On December 11, people can decorate their own china baubles.

Each session will include a drink and there are limited numbers on all the activities.

The café will be offering late night shopping on Thursdays starting from November 25, where both the café and Restore Congresbury will be open until 7pm.