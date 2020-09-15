Advanced search

Community Larder aims to reduce food waste in Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 07:40 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 15 September 2020

Jules Richardson, from Nailsea Community Group, tow council chairman Jan Barber and Shelley Forbes, from Nailsea Community Group.

Nailsea Community Group has opened a larder to give out food which would have gone to waste.

The Community Larder, which is based at Number 26 Somerset Square, was officially opened by Jan Barber, chairman of Nailsea Town Council yesterday (Monday).

Jules Richardson from Nailsea Community Group said: “Four million tonnes of perfectly good food is thrown away in the UK each year and we hope our community larder will help redistribute some of this food before it goes to waste.

“It’s good quality surplus items that would otherwise would have gone to waste. We also have fruit and vegetables that have been kindly donated from local allotments and gardens.

“We are asking everyone to pop in, take up to five items per adult, per day. It costs absolutely nothing as all the food is rescued but you will be helping us cut down on the amount of quality food heading to landfill.”

The larder does not contain food that has been donated to the Nailsea Community Group’s foodbank and it does not impact the stock the group has available to support residents. The food is sourced locally from schemes such as FareShare and Neighbourly.

