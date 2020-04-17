Communities reveal thousands of pounds through CIL

More than £150,000 has been paid to towns and villages across North Somerset despite coronavirus.

A payment of £167,069 will go ahead under the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), the highest amount yet.

North Somerset Council (NSC) introduced the CIL, where developers are required to pay a levy to help meet the pressures of growth, in 2018.

Fifteen per cent of the money is passed from the authority to the town or parish council where development will take place.

This increases to 25 per cent if the council has an adopted neighbourhood plan.

The rest is retained by NSC to spend on infrastructure to support development.

Payments are made to town and parish councils every six months.

Weston will receive the largest amount, £77,636, and Churchill £59,825.

Clevedon will receive £12,427, Portishead £8,169, Long Ashton £6,049, Yatton £1,780 and Congresbury £1,200.

Town and parish councils can spend the money on the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure, or on anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands development places on an area.

This gives local communities flexibility to use the money as they feel is best to meet their needs.

Cllr James Tonkin, the council’s executive member for planning, said: “Where possible, the council is continuing with ‘business as usual’ during this difficult time, and the payment of CIL to local communities is part of that.

“I am pleased we are able to ensure communities receive their share of the funding, as we know the difference it can make at a local level.”

In North Somerset, the CIL applies primarily to retail and residential developments, and the rates vary according to the size, location and type of development.

There are exceptions for affordable housing and properties being built for the owner’s own use, as well as for charitable projects.

There is no charge on employment or community buildings.

North Somerset Council must only use it towards infrastructure projects. To find out more about the CIL, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/cila