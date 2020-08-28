Advanced search

New book on walks around Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 08:39 28 August 2020

Gordon Bennett with the book at Backwell Lake - the start of the Round.

A new book to enable walkers to find local routes has been produced by Nailsea and District Footpath Group.

Members have produced a revised edition of the Nailsea Round which will help people to enjoy walks without trespassing over farmers’ fields.

The Round is a nine-mile walk in the country around Nailsea, and the book also contains six shorter walks ranging from just over three miles to six miles.

Gordon Bennett from the group said: “During lockdown walking has become a popular form of exercise for individuals and families. However, many people are not sure where they can safely and legally walk. This new book, will provide them with new opportunities for walking and encourage them to explore further afield.”

All of the walks, except one, have an accompanying map, as well as points of interest.

To order the book, email info@nfpg.org.uk

