Bookshop grant scheme donates £12,000 for good causes

A grant scheme offered by Clevedon Community Bookshop has donated £12,000 of its profits to help fund good local causes.

The initiate was set up back in November as a way of 'giving back to the community' and will now allow groups to undertake a wide range of activities in the Clevedon area.

Applications closed last month and saw 24 groups apply.

Bookshop chairman Michael Harriott said: "It's fitting that for the first time we can return the kindness the community has shown us - by giving our profits back to the area.

"We received an impressive range of proposals, many of which had a literary theme as you would expect, from schools buying books to arranging for a poet to visit and talk to the children about poetry.

"We also had many fantastic community groups applying for funds which included planting trees in the local area, improving Queens Square. Some also purchased mannequins to teach young people how to do a cardiac massage to help save a life."

The bookshop on Copse Road is run by volunteers, and has been trading in the town for more than 10 years.



