Communities urged to make their voices heard at airport appeal

Published: 4:00 PM December 12, 2020

North Somerset Council has opened a public consultation to take account of extra documentation submitted by Bristol Airport for its appeal against the council’s decision to refuse expansion.

Stop Bristol Airport Expansion campaigners are urging people across the South West to respond before the consultation closes on January 6.

The airport lodged its appeal in September, stating the plans to expand its capacity will ‘offer passengers more routes and flights from the South West directly, create jobs, facilitate inward investment and inbound tourism, and support greener and more sustainable, regional economic growth’.

The airport’s original plans to expand were rejected by the council’s planning committee in February after thousands of objections were received.

Local MPs also opposed the airport’s plans, but despite the opposition, the airport decided to appeal the council’s rejection.

A spokesman for the Stop Bristol Airport Expansion campaign said: “The first public consultation showed that an overwhelming majority of residents in North Somerset and the region are opposed to airport expansion.

“Increased aircraft movements will generate more noise day and night, with proven impact on physical and mental health.

“Air quality will be further damaged by additional toxic aviation emissions, with increased pollution and traffic congestion.

“The site lacks adequate public transport links and the Airport seeks further encroachment onto green belt land for its profitable car parking operation.

“The appeal places a financial and administrative burden on the council at a time when local resources are at breaking point.”

North Somerset has received support from Bristol City Council, which expressed its clear opposition to the expansion plans in a U-turn on its previous position.

A majority of councillors agreed on December 8 that the expansion was ‘incompatible’ with the region’s carbon reduction targets and ‘must not go ahead’.

The motion also called on Bristol mayor Marvin Rees to support any city councillors who write letters asking the planning inspector not to overturn North Somerset’s rejection of the airport expansion.

A campaign spokesman added: “Bristol Airport’s attempts to expand fly in the face of evidence that damage to health and the environment from further expansion far outstrips any marginal benefits for the regional economy.

“In this era of environmental crisis, the airport can no longer be allowed to put profit before people nor deny its role in servicing a toxic industry still centred on the consumption of fossil fuels.

“Holding the consultation over the busy Christmas period makes it even more vital to object to the latest airport submissions.”

Comments will only be accepted until January 6, with the appeal process starting on January 11.

All comments will be passed to the Planning Inspectorate for inclusion in the appeal.

To register a comment, log on to planning.n-somerset.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=makeComment&keyVal=QK9A6KLP01600