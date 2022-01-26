News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Commemorative service on National Holocaust Memorial Day

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2022
Daffodils in Lions Green, Nailsea

The daffodils have been planted by Nailsea Lions. - Credit: Nailsea Lions

As part of the National Holocaust Memorial Day, Nailsea Town Council will be holding a short commemorative service at Lion’s Green, Nailsea, at 10.30am tomorrow (January 27).

Thursday is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz- Birkenau concentration camp in 1945 by Allied Troops.

The town council will remember the six million Jewish souls and other victims, murdered by the Nazis.

It will also remember the victims of the other terrible genocides that have been witnessed in more recent times, including in Cambodia, Bosnia, and Rwanda.

Pupils from Nailsea School will be taking part in the service, and the Kaddish, the solemn Jewish prayer for the dead, will be recited.

The service will take place by the oak tree the town council planted last year, in memory of the victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

The town council will welcome members of the public to attend this short open air service.

Nailsea News

