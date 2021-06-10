Triathlon raising vital funds for fight against Covid-19 in India

Published: 12:00 PM June 10, 2021

The team at Combe Road Dental Practice will take on a triathlon for the British Red Cross Global Coronavirus Appeal. - Credit: Trudy Stone

Portishead dental staff hope to raise £1,000 for the British Red Cross Global Coronavirus Appeal to help victims of the outbreak in India, Nepal, and countries across South Asia.

The team at Combe Road Dental Practice, in Combe Road, will take on a triathlon, consisting of a 100-mile cycle, 50-mile walk and five-mile swim, with the cycle and walk due to start this weekend.

Team member Trudy Stone, of Clevedon, thought of the idea while swimming at her local pool and wants to raise money to help poorer countries in the fight against Covid-19.

She said: “We were planning the fundraiser back before the second lockdown and had hoped to raise money for homeless people and children, but at the time, the triathlon had to be put back because of the impending third lockdown.

The team at Combe Road Dental Practice. - Credit: Trudy Stone

“Then the Indian variant turned up, and I decided we have to do something to help. I thought it would be a great way to raise money for a vital cause.”

The British Red Cross says currently, the second wave of Covid-19 is devastating communities around the world, including India, Nepal and countries across South Asia. As a result, many hospitals are full, people are struggling to access medical care, food and water, as well as masks and hand sanitiser to help protect themselves against the virus.

Now, British Red Cross teams are providing oxygen, ambulance services, first aid and PPE in India to supporting the vaccination rollout in Bangladesh, as well as providing critical help to those most in need.

Trudy added: “With the dental practice team, we decided we wanted to raise money for an amazing cause, the British Red Cross Society’s Global Coronavirus Appeal to help victims of Covid-19 in India and across the world.

“The triathlon starts on Saturday, when the team will cycle around Clevedon, Kingston Seymour and Chelvey, as well as taking on the 50-mile walk on Sunday. The five-mile swim will be held at Strode Leisure Centre in Clevedon's Strode Road, which has kindly been offered to us for free, to complete the triathlon on June 30.”

To support the Combe Road Dental Practice triathlon, log-on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/comberoaddental?



