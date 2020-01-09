Staff grow beards to raise cash for cancer support group

Richard Gott from National Grid presenting the cash to Jo Hopkinson from Your Cancer Café. Archant

Members of the Hinkley Point Connection Project team grew moustaches and beards in November to raise money for a Nailsea support group.

More than 30 members of staff nurtured their facial hair as part of the Movember campaign.

The competitive colleagues competed for the titles of bushiest and best whiskers and raised more than £630 for Your Cancer Café in Nailsea.

The amount was matched by National Grid, making the total £1,260.

Jo Hopkinson, founder of Your Cancer Café, said: "We are delighted with the generous donation from National Grid which will go towards having our leaflets professionally printed so that more people can hear about this wonderful resource for people living with and beyond cancer.

"We are also hoping to arrange a day out for our visitors, once the weather improves. We continue to be amazed and full of gratitude to the local community who give time and money so generously to our cause. Thank you."