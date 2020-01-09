Advanced search

Staff grow beards to raise cash for cancer support group

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 January 2020

Richard Gott from National Grid presenting the cash to Jo Hopkinson from Your Cancer Café.

Richard Gott from National Grid presenting the cash to Jo Hopkinson from Your Cancer Café.

Archant

Members of the Hinkley Point Connection Project team grew moustaches and beards in November to raise money for a Nailsea support group.

More than 30 members of staff nurtured their facial hair as part of the Movember campaign.

The competitive colleagues competed for the titles of bushiest and best whiskers and raised more than £630 for Your Cancer Café in Nailsea.

The amount was matched by National Grid, making the total £1,260.

Jo Hopkinson, founder of Your Cancer Café, said: "We are delighted with the generous donation from National Grid which will go towards having our leaflets professionally printed so that more people can hear about this wonderful resource for people living with and beyond cancer.

"We are also hoping to arrange a day out for our visitors, once the weather improves. We continue to be amazed and full of gratitude to the local community who give time and money so generously to our cause. Thank you."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police release CCTV image of missing Dublin man with links to Portishead

Kevin Lynch has been missing since December 22 after he failed to return home after visiting friends in Portishead. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police release CCTV image of missing Dublin man with links to Portishead

Kevin Lynch has been missing since December 22 after he failed to return home after visiting friends in Portishead. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Airport link road set for overnight closures

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS

Work on underground cables starts in Nailsea

Part of the line will go underground, while old pylons will be replaced with T-pylons.

Clevedon Town suffer a late defeat to slip down table as Buckland rivals bank points

Syd Camper on the ball for Clevedon (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Staff grow beards to raise cash for cancer support group

Richard Gott from National Grid presenting the cash to Jo Hopkinson from Your Cancer Café.

Honours end even in Nailsea derby as mid-table rivals battle to goalless stalemate

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists