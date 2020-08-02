Advanced search

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

PUBLISHED: 11:13 02 August 2020

Portishead Coastguard

The coastguard has escorted teenagers from a town pier after they were caught jumping from the landmark with a ‘rapidly outgoing tide’.

Portishead Coastguard was called to reports of ‘numerous teenagers’ jumping from the private pier yesterday (Saturday) at around 7pm.

The rescue team had a conversation with the teenagers involved and highlighted the dangers of tombstoning off the pier, while escorting them from the premises.

The coastguard now wants to highlight the dangers of jumping off of the pier, as well as state that the landmark is private property and no unauthorized access is permitted.

