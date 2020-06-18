Advanced search

Community funding scheme opens to grassroots projects in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 14:08 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 18 June 2020

A supermarket’s community funding scheme has opened to grassroots projects in the district.

The Co-op’s Local Community Fund is urging organisations which work towards community wellbeing to apply.

Projects which are helping people access essential services such as foodbanks or green spaces, which improve mental and physical wellbeing or building community resilience, are included in the list.

The Co-op has supported 45 North Somerset causes with £107,600 over the past three years, and these types of organisations are being urged to apply to be a beneficiary of the scheme, which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,500 causes across the UK last year.

Causes which want more information about applying to the next round of the initiative should visit www.causes.coop.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is June 28.

