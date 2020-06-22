Holiday club called off for first time in three decades due to virus

A popular holiday club for children and teenagers has been cancelled for the first time in its 35-year history due to the pandemic.

Gordano Valley Church is ‘sad’ to announce it has had to call-off Cludo Club and Challengers 2020 as a result of the government lockdown and uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

Traditionally run in the first week of the school summer holidays, Cludo is an action-packed free holiday club for children from reception up to year six which is based at Gordano School.

Around 240 children enjoy a wide range of Bible stories-based activities, including arts and crafts, sports, outings, drama and music every year.

Challengers is the teenage-equivalent of Cludo Club which runs in the evenings offering young people team-based challenges including games, water fights and exclusive use of Portishead Lido.

It is the first time in 35 years for Cludo and 28 years for Challengers that the clubs have been forced to be called off, which costs Gordano Valley Church around £5,000 annually to run.

Dave Francis, core leader of Gordano Valley Church, said: “We are devastated that it must be this way. For many of the committee and volunteers, this will be their first summer without a Cludo Club for 35 years.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed watching it grow, meeting new families and sharing God’s word within our community.”

Up to 10,000 children have attended the clubs since they were started by Gordano Valley Church in 1985, which the place of worship says is made possible only through the hard work of the many volunteers of different faiths and none, where some return as helpers and leaders year after year.

The church says a vast amount of work and energy goes into planning and running the clubs, which it says is ‘a gift from the church to Portishead’.

Throughout lockdown, Gordano Valley Church has been keeping in touch with local families and running online Sunday church services, as well as operating Portishead Foodbank, which has been collecting donations and making food parcels from its church building in town.

Cludo Club will return in 2021, and Gordano Valley Church is helping families in the area through website www.gvc.org.uk






















