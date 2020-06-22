Advanced search

Holiday club called off for first time in three decades due to virus

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 June 2020

L to R: Volunteers Sharon Reddrop and Any Harris with Lottie, Lowri and Any

L to R: Volunteers Sharon Reddrop and Any Harris with Lottie, Lowri and Any

Archant

A popular holiday club for children and teenagers has been cancelled for the first time in its 35-year history due to the pandemic.

Cludo Club hosted by Gordano Valley Church before the pandemic. Picture: Gordano Valley ChurchCludo Club hosted by Gordano Valley Church before the pandemic. Picture: Gordano Valley Church

Gordano Valley Church is ‘sad’ to announce it has had to call-off Cludo Club and Challengers 2020 as a result of the government lockdown and uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

Traditionally run in the first week of the school summer holidays, Cludo is an action-packed free holiday club for children from reception up to year six which is based at Gordano School.

Around 240 children enjoy a wide range of Bible stories-based activities, including arts and crafts, sports, outings, drama and music every year.

Portishead Cludo ClubPortishead Cludo Club

Challengers is the teenage-equivalent of Cludo Club which runs in the evenings offering young people team-based challenges including games, water fights and exclusive use of Portishead Lido.

It is the first time in 35 years for Cludo and 28 years for Challengers that the clubs have been forced to be called off, which costs Gordano Valley Church around £5,000 annually to run.

Dave Francis, core leader of Gordano Valley Church, said: “We are devastated that it must be this way. For many of the committee and volunteers, this will be their first summer without a Cludo Club for 35 years.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed watching it grow, meeting new families and sharing God’s word within our community.”

Up to 10,000 children have attended the clubs since they were started by Gordano Valley Church in 1985, which the place of worship says is made possible only through the hard work of the many volunteers of different faiths and none, where some return as helpers and leaders year after year.

The church says a vast amount of work and energy goes into planning and running the clubs, which it says is ‘a gift from the church to Portishead’.

Throughout lockdown, Gordano Valley Church has been keeping in touch with local families and running online Sunday church services, as well as operating Portishead Foodbank, which has been collecting donations and making food parcels from its church building in town.

Cludo Club will return in 2021, and Gordano Valley Church is helping families in the area through website www.gvc.org.uk





















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Former teacher who served in World War Two dies aged 98

Ronald Wright died aged 98. Picture: Mary Ratcliffe

Church creates private prayer spaces

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Most Read

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Former teacher who served in World War Two dies aged 98

Ronald Wright died aged 98. Picture: Mary Ratcliffe

Church creates private prayer spaces

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Speedway: Rebels rewind to 2012 Swindon challenge

Davey Watt in action for Lakeside Hammers in 2012 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Holiday club called off for first time in three decades due to virus

L to R: Volunteers Sharon Reddrop and Any Harris with Lottie, Lowri and Any

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.
Drive 24