Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform Addams Family

The Clevedon Light Opera Club will return to the stage this month. - Credit: John Fox

Clevedon Light Opera Club will showcase its first production of the year as it gears up to play everyone's favourite spooky family.

Rehearsals for what will be just the group's second performance since the Covid pandemic began have gone well according to its manager.

John Fox hopes to see a packed Princes Hall when the Opera Club takes to the stage.

Mr Fox said: "Rehearsals are well underway for our performances with a stellar cast and talented chorus who are itching to get back up on stage.

"We all fell in love with this show as soon as we heard the opening number - a memorable, finger-clicking tune with Spanish swells and “death dancing” and we are sure you will too."

The comedy will be scored by Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa.

The production will run from March 15 - 19, to buy tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cloc








