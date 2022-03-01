News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform Addams Family

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:40 AM March 1, 2022
CLOC

The Clevedon Light Opera Club will return to the stage this month. - Credit: John Fox

Clevedon Light Opera Club will showcase its first production of the year as it gears up to play everyone's favourite spooky family.

Rehearsals for what will be just the group's second performance since the Covid pandemic began have gone well according to its manager.

John Fox hopes to see a packed Princes Hall when the Opera Club takes to the stage.

Mr Fox said: "Rehearsals are well underway for our performances with a stellar cast and talented chorus who are itching to get back up on stage.

"We all fell in love with this show as soon as we heard the opening number - a memorable, finger-clicking tune with Spanish swells and “death dancing” and we are sure you will too."

The comedy will be scored by Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa.

The production will run from March 15 - 19, to buy tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cloc



Comedy
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

This scene was taken earlier today, looking south to Weston Bay. 

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The North Somerset Show will return in May.

Popular North Somerset Agricultural Show will return in May

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Care provides transport services for people who need medical care. 

Clevedon transport charity needs more volunteer drivers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
SoleLution

Charity News

Portishead shop donates 700 pairs of shoes to kids in Kenya

Carrington Walker

person