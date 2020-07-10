Advanced search

Suspension Bridge to close for repair works

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 July 2020

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed for two days. Picture: Getty

krzych-34

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed this week.

Engineering inspections of the anchorages and carriageway, repairs to lights on the chains and repairs to pot-holes are just a few of the tasks that will be carried out during a two-day off-peak closure between tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday.

To enable these essential works to be carried out, the bridge will be closed to traffic and cyclists from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.

A diversion route will be signed, using Bridge Valley Road, Brunel Way and A369 Rownham Hill.

Bridge master Trish Johnson said: “We are taking advantage of the current lower levels of traffic to carry out our annual inspection.

“During these bridge closures pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge, using the one way circulatory system but cycling will be prohibited.

“Cyclists may dismount and walk across the bridge, but due to the narrow footways, cyclists are requested to avoid using the bridge if possible.”

