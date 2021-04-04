Clifton Suspension Bridge to be illuminated in spring

Published: 11:00 AM April 4, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM April 6, 2021

People and businesses who donated to the Clifton Suspension Bridge's Light The Night Crowdfunder campaign have voted to illuminate the bridge in blue this spring.

The campaign, part of the UK wide #SupportOurMuseums initiative, run by the Museums Association, raised £13,390 in 28 days, when staff from the Clifton Suspension Bridge Visitor Centre appealed for funds to support their work following an almost total loss of income due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Visitor centre manager, Laura Hilton, said: "The visitor centre is part of the Clifton Suspension Bridge Charitable Trust and is usually reliant on income from visitor donations, shop sales and tours.

"When we closed the venue in March 2020, we lost all of these revenue sources and had to think creatively about fundraising.

"The campaign has not only helped us to fund core work behind the scenes, but our team can now spread a giant smile across the area.”

Chairman of trustees, Chris Booy, added: "Each donor who claimed a campaign reward voted for their favourite colour and blue was by far the most popular option with 35 per cent of the vote.

"Lighting the bridge in colour requires specialist lighting equipment and we are delighted that the bridge will be illuminated using a colour scheme chosen by local people.”

The visitor centre team initially set out to raise £10,000, but hit their target four days before the close of the campaign, with help from Clifton College to take it over the target.

The additional funds not only will help to support the team, working remotely through the lockdowns to deliver online learning, but also allow the addition of laser effects to the lighting display.

The date of the illuminations is currently being kept under wraps, to ensure they can take place in a Covid-secure manner, but the team is working on plans to ensure that they can be seen and enjoyed by the largest possible audience.

To donate, log on to www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/cliftonsuspbridgetrt/