North Somerset Times > News

Suspension Bridge enjoys lights the night event



Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM November 2, 2021
The suspension bridge was turned blue as part of the event.

The suspension bridge was turned blue as part of the event. - Credit: Clifton Suspension Bridge

The skyline turned blue last week as The Clifton Suspension Bridge lights the night with spectacular illuminations.

After months of planning and successful crowdfunding, the Clifton Suspension Bridge was lit up in a spectacular technicolour light show, turning the skyline blue for miles around.

The Light the Night campaign was part of the national #SupportOurMuseums initiative, run by the Museums Association.

It raised a total of £13,390 for the trust, from local people and businesses, who donated and voted to illuminate the famous bridge in blue.

The exact date of the light show was kept under wraps until shortly before launch so it could take place in a Covid-safe manner, but the show was streamed live on the Clifton Suspension Bridge Twitter account, so people across the city and the UK could enjoy it and take part safely.

The event helped raise essential funds to support the work of the Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust.

North Somerset News




