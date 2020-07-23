Clevedon to have temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit

Residents in Clevedon will soon be able to be tested locally for coronavirus after a temporary mobile testing unit was set up in Monday, July 27.

Anyone concerned they might have symptoms of the virus will be able to be tested at the unit in the Castlewood car park between 10am to 4pm daily.

The facility, run by a commercial operator on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care, will be available for pre-booked coronavirus tests only.

Director of Public Health for North Somerset Council, Matt Lenny, said: “More access to testing locally can only be a good thing for our community as it will enable us to identify cases more quickly, for their contacts to be traced more quickly and for North Somerset to beat the virus more quickly.

“It’s important to say this new testing unit is not a response to any rise in local infections as our current rate of new cases is very low at around one to two new cases per day across the whole of North Somerset.”

For tests to be effective, a person must be displaying symptoms of the virus: new continuous cough, high temperature and a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.

Test results are currently returned within 24 hours.

Matt added: “The advice to anyone who is concerned they might have symptoms is to book a test immediately and for them and their household members to self-isolate until the test results are confirmed. Everyone needs to keep following the guidance around key principles like social distancing and good hygiene. That is even more important as we see some lockdown measures being lifted.

“Preventing infection occurring is something we can all help to do.”

A mobile testing unit has also been based at Locking Road car park in Weston since the end of May.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus, whatever their age, is eligible for a test, with essential workers given priority. Appointments can be made online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. More information on the symptoms of Covid-19 can be found at the NHS website.