Cinema will maintain safety measures during screenings

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM August 10, 2021   
The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at a Clevedon cinema have reassured people that it is safe to return and enjoy watching films again.

The Curzon has survived during the pandemic without making any redundancies, through careful management and prudent forecasting, and is on the way to becoming 'bigger, better and more spacious'.

This excitement, though, waned in the spring with the news of new variants of the pandemic, and a sizzling hot June, keeping people outdoors.

The cinema now wants to reassure people who are still hesitant about going back to the cinema that it is still using social distancing measures.

Its spokesman said: "The cinema is still keeping at least one metre distancing between people, or groups, and we are encouraging the audience to keep masks on unless eating or drinking.

"It may be worth reminding people that not one case of Covid has been reported from a British cinema’s track and trace system."

The Curzon has removed the false ceiling that has been in place since 1972. The whole proscenium arch can now be seen, along with the barrel-vaulted, tin-panelled ceiling. The balcony was last occupied for a screening of Cabaret in 1972.

The removal of the false ceiling has created a more airy and spacious auditorium, with the potential of the re-opening of the balcony in the near future.

Plans to re-open the balcony are progressing well, the fundraising campaign, #BringBackTheBalcony has almost reaching its initial target of £70,000, although extra work involved will increase costs a little.

The cinema's chief executive, Susannah Shaw, added: "Thanks to our super-generous community who have raised the majority of funds so far, and The National Lottery, Awards for All and other grant-making bodies, we are so near our target and looking at the exciting, vintage details that we can restore on the balcony, while creating a modern, comfortable ambience.

"If you would like to donate, to help bring back the balcony and safeguard the survival of the Curzon, please go to the Curzon’s fundraising page."

