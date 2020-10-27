Clevedon youth charity launches new one-to-one outdoor classroom

Mentor Ollie with his young Mentee Archant

A Clevedon-based youth charity has launched a new outdoor learning programme which will enable children to continue valuable one-to-one support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mentor Ollie with his young Mentee Mentor Ollie with his young Mentee

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (The JHF) developed Project Growth with funds from The North Somerset Community Partnership via the Quartet Community Foundation, as well as the National Lottery Community Fund.

The initiative aims to ensure ongoing bespoke support to JHF service users despite the constraints of coronavirus.

Children will continue to receive valuable one-to-one support with their regular mentors and tutors in a safe and positive environment, as well as engage in community-built themed activities, which vary each academic year.

The charity’s theme for term two is personal growth, encouraging the development of transferable life skills, mental wellbeing, and mindful living.

Managing Director Pearl Cross at the Clevedon Project Growth site Managing Director Pearl Cross at the Clevedon Project Growth site

Project Growth activities and workshops are lovingly designed by JHF youth professionals as well as skilled community volunteers with lived experience and/or qualifications in the relevant field.

Programme Manager Nicki Winstone, said: “Here at the JHF we believe strongly that every young person has the power to grow and change.

“Project Growth provides an excellent resource for these children, allowing them flexibility and equality when accessing learning.

All children can work towards our internal certificated awards scheme and are safely supported to build self- esteem and resilience at a particularly challenging time.”

Mentor Nathan and his Mentee enjoying a health & wellness session Mentor Nathan and his Mentee enjoying a health & wellness session

Many young people the JHF works with are isolated, disconnected and at risk of antisocial behaviour.

Others have special educational needs or disabilities or are coming to terms with adverse childhood experiences or trauma.

Coronavirus has presented JHF service users with an incredible challenge this year, and the demand for bespoke mentoring, tutoring, and therapeutic support packages has increased dramatically.

Mentee Reece, age 12, said: “My mentor Mark is awesome, we get to go on adventures and learn about nature, I have got more confident and am now back in school.”

Mentor Ollie with his young Mentee Mentor Ollie with his young Mentee

The JHF is looking for volunteers to help with landscaping, gardening or building, for socially distanced DIY SOS days from October 26-30; and community donations of gardening tools, plants, building materials or funds.

Email info@thejhf.org, visit facebook.com/JHFcharity or call 01275 873962 or 07384 52645 for more details.