Clevedon YMCA offers socially distanced arts and crafts

Clevedon YMCA is offering two socially distanced arts and crafts sessions this month for children aged five to 11 years old.

The voluntary-run sessions will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm on August 13 and 21 in the sports hall on Marson Road.

An adult will need to stay with each table of children. Spaces are limited, and household bubbles will be seated together.

Centre manager, Juley Howard, said: “This will be a safe and fun activity for families to take part in. It is possible to be indoors, have fun and stay safe.”

Places must be pre-booked online, with a small fee to cover material costs.

Juley added: “We have received a government grant to help with our losses from hall rental over the past four months and would like to give something back to the community.”

To register, log on to www.clevedonymca.org.uk or email YMCAadmin@clevedon.ymca.org.uk

The course is free for adults, £4.75 for the first child and £2.75 for additional children.