Advanced search

Clevedon YMCA offers socially distanced arts and crafts

PUBLISHED: 17:03 05 August 2020

Previous arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCA

Previous arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCA

Archant

Clevedon YMCA is offering two socially distanced arts and crafts sessions this month for children aged five to 11 years old.

Previous arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCAPrevious arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCA

The voluntary-run sessions will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm on August 13 and 21 in the sports hall on Marson Road.

An adult will need to stay with each table of children. Spaces are limited, and household bubbles will be seated together.

Centre manager, Juley Howard, said: “This will be a safe and fun activity for families to take part in. It is possible to be indoors, have fun and stay safe.”

Places must be pre-booked online, with a small fee to cover material costs.

Previous arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCAPrevious arts and crafts event held by Clevedon YMCA

Juley added: “We have received a government grant to help with our losses from hall rental over the past four months and would like to give something back to the community.”

To register, log on to www.clevedonymca.org.uk or email YMCAadmin@clevedon.ymca.org.uk

The course is free for adults, £4.75 for the first child and £2.75 for additional children.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Fisher to the fore for beaten Barrow Gurney

Guy Fisher hits out for Barrow Gurney

Clevedon derby switched from Town to United ground

Clevedon Town boss Micky Bell looks on from the dugout

Teen’s headshave brings in more than £5,500 for terminally ill dad

Annaliza braves the scissors forthe first chop,

Chamber of commerce partners with learning programme to help businesses

Portishead Chamber of Commrce registered office at Kestrel Court. Picture: Glenn Blakeborough