Tea party event organisers receive £100 from rotary group

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 February 2020

Clevedon Yeo Rotary donated £100

Clevedon Yeo Rotary donated £100

Clevedon Yeo Rotary has donated money to an organisation that arranges a tea party for the elderly.

Re-engage, formerly known as Contact the Elderly, received a donations of £100, which will go towards providing entertainment, birthday cards and small presents on relevant occasions.

The club also provides practical help, with two of its members volunteering to hold events.

Re-engage arranges a monthly gathering for elderly people who are isolated from family and friends.

This gives them an opportunity to meet people and provides something to look forward to.

Volunteer hosts provide the teas, and volunteer drivers collect the attendees and bring them to the host's home.

If you can help as a host or driver, or know of any older person who may benefit from a monthly social gathering, contact Alison on aea123@btinternet.com.

