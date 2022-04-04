Clevedon group launches short story and young writers competition

A writing group based in Clevedon has launched a short story and young writers competition for people in the BS21 postal area.

Clevedon Writers Meet was set up in 1989 and offers support to people who wish to extend their writing capabilities.

The group has now relaunched its short story competition for this year and a young writers story competition too.

Budding adult writers and those aged 15 to 18 are being encouraged to pen the best story told in up to 500 words.

Submissions should be emailed to clevedonwritersgroup@gmail.com with the subject heading 'Open Comp 22' or 'Young Writers

Comp 22', before June 10.

Prizes range from £100 for coming first place, £75 for second and £50 for third.

Leaflets and flyers have been distributed around various Clevedon hubs, including the town's library and bookshops, and other community venues in the BS21 area.

Clevedon Community Bookshop has also helped to fund the event.