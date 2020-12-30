News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon WI knitting clothes for charities to celebrate birthday

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:40 PM December 30, 2020   
Members of Southern Clevedon WI knitting cardigans and hats

Members of Southern Clevedon WI knitting cardigans and hats for baby charities - Credit: Southern Clevedon WII

Members of Southern Clevedon WI are marking their birthday with a challenge that will spread some warmth to others, during the cold winter nights. 

The women decided to combine their knitting, sewing and crochet skills in order to make 33 items for charity, to celebrate the group’s 33rd birthday which is in March 2021. 

Using their stash of yarn, members have knitted hats for premature babies; baby cardigans, scarves and baby blankets for SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society); plus mini teddy bears and woolly hats for the Seafarer’s Mission in Avonmouth.

Knitted hats for premature babies

Knitted hats for premature babies - Credit: Southern Clevedon WII

Southern Clevedon WI press officer, Wendy Clegg, said: “The target of 33 items has already been reached but members are continuing to make as many items as they can.

"This winter challenge will keep members busy for the next few months.” 

Knitted hats and cardigans for bay charities

Knitted hats and cardigans for bay charities - Credit: Southern Clevedon WII

For more details of the group, or how to donate, contact the Secretary on ring 01275 872499 or email on southernclevedonwi@gmail.com

