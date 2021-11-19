New Clevedon shop opens in The Triangle
- Credit: Stationery House
A new shop has opened at the former New Look site in Clevedon.
Stationery House welcomed its first customers earlier this month, where local figures officially opened the store at a ribbon cutting ceremony at The Triangle.
The family-run business also has a site in Somerton.
Owner Malcolm Adams, said he was delighted to be opening a second store in Clevedon.
He said: "It’s great to be able to offer a new and fresh range of quality products to customers in the town and surrounding areas of North Somerset and beyond.
"This is one of the biggest new retail openings for the town in recent years.
"I am very proud of the amazing staff based at the new shop and would like to thank everyone who has contributed towards the opening of our second location."
New Look closed its Clevedon branch in 2018 along with more than 85 stores nationwide following a slump in sales.