Car show produced in Clevedon proving to be popular among petrolheads

Published: 12:30 PM December 2, 2020

A television programme which was produced by two people from Clevedon has proved popular among petrolheads.

The beginning of November saw the launch of a West Country TV series Lovecars: On The Road, hosted by motoring television personality Tiff Needell and his Lovecars YouTube colleague Paul Woodman.

It is televised at 8pm on Thursdays on ITV4 in the run up to Christmas and will remain available on the ITV Hub.

The production company is based in Clevedon and the team comprises Paul Woodman, co-host and Dan Read, script writer and producer, who also worked on the popular programme Top Gear as a script writer.

Paul and Dan both live in Clevedon while the rest of the team have West Country connections and hail from Frome, Taunton and Shepton Mallet.

A huge amount of filming was done in and around Bristol and Somerset, including the iconic Bristol docks, the Mendips and included is a drive along the Grand Pier in Weston.

Tiff Needell and Paul Woodman - Credit: Lisa Davies Promotions

Presenter Paul Woodman said: "The South West plays a huge part in the show and as somebody who has lived here virtually my whole life, I'm really proud to have been able to feature it."

The series builds on the success of the Lovecars YouTube channel, now with 200,000 subscribers, featuring various automotive adventures.

Aired in the run-up to Christmas, the first series consists of six one-hour episodes featuring a range of cars and motoring stars.

Tiff Needell and Paul Woodman - Credit: Lisa Davies Promotions

Driving everything from hot-hatchbacks to everyday electric vehicles as well as some of the most exotic and rarest hypercars and supercars, the Lovecars presenters aim to bring its audience some of the most exciting and interesting motoring experiences.

The series features famous guests including former Top Gear Stig and 007 stunt driver Ben Collins, Italian racer and W Series star Vicky Piria, and Oliver Webb, the Le Mans racer and current Guinness World Record holder of driving the fastest production car in the world.

Paul Woodman - Credit: Lisa Davies Promotions

They will also be joined by online personalities, Sid North and Ollie Chadwick, as well as luxury and travel influencer, Maja Malnar and British racing driver and winner of the 2019 W Series championship Jamie Chadwick.