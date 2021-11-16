Football club organises charity raffle
- Credit: Matt Mills
A football club has organised a charity raffle to raise money to help its young players.
Clevedon United JFC’s raffle will raise funds for essential equipment and facilities at the club and North Somerset Community Hospital.
Prizes include four Premier League matchday tickets, a round of golf for four at Clevedon Golf Club, a £100 voucher for Avril’s Fencing and Timber Products Ltd and much more.
Entry is £1 for 10 entries and the draw will take place on December 4. Winners will be notified within seven days of the draw.
For a chance to win one of these great prizes, purchase entries at https://go.rallyup.com/cujfc or in person at Avril’s Fencing, The Veg Shop or Clevedon United Sports and Social Club.
The online platform offers bonus entries and closes at 11.59pm on December 2.
Current Crystal Palace goalkeeper and England international Jack Butland played for Clevedon United when he was a youngster.
