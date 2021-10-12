Clevedon United JFC seeks volunteer football coaches 

Published: 2:00 PM October 12, 2021

Clevedon United Junior Football Club (JFC) is seeking volunteers to help coach at the club’s inclusivity sessions for disabled children.

The Turn Up and Play inclusive/disability football sessions are run in partnership with Somerset FA for youngsters aged five to 16.

They take place every Sunday from 10-11am at Clevedon School Sports Hall, with each player paying £2.50.

Toby Willis, Clevedon United JFC's inclusivity head coach, said "This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and help children have fun and reach their potential.

"I have coached mainstream football with some success, but I can honestly say that coaching inclusivity football has been much more fun and rewarding.

“Our sessions provide some respite to parents or carers who also see their children overcome their disabilities, grow in confidence and become great footballers.

"I have received some amazing feedback from parents on how inclusivity football has helped them in other areas of the lives, particularly at school.”

Anyone interested can contact Toby on 07786 343636. The club will reimburse costs for any training or qualifications required.