Rugby player raises hundreds for children’s hospice with sponsored run

Nat Wring, member of Clevedon under 14's rugby team raised over £1,000 Children's Hospice South West during lockdown. Archant

A member of the Clevedon under 14s rugby team raised more than £1,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) during lockdown.

Nat Wring, a year nine pupil at Sidcot School and member of Bristol Bears, had missed a tour with his team and decided to do something positive to mark the end of the rugby season.

He challenged himself to run 10km around the streets of Clevedon for seven consecutive days, to raise money for key workers at CHSW, in recognition for the important work they do for children.

Nat’s dad Matthew Wring, said: “He (Nat) selected the CHSW as his chosen charity because he did not want people to forget, with all the focus on Covid-19, that the work to support sick and terminally ill children continues. We have to remember that every day the staff at the hospice work tirelessly for those who are in pain or fighting to live.”