Rugby player raises hundreds for children’s hospice with sponsored run

PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 August 2020

Nat Wring, member of Clevedon under 14's rugby team raised over £1,000 Children's Hospice South West during lockdown.

Archant

A member of the Clevedon under 14s rugby team raised more than £1,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) during lockdown.

Nat Wring, a year nine pupil at Sidcot School and member of Bristol Bears, had missed a tour with his team and decided to do something positive to mark the end of the rugby season.

He challenged himself to run 10km around the streets of Clevedon for seven consecutive days, to raise money for key workers at CHSW, in recognition for the important work they do for children.

Nat’s dad Matthew Wring, said: “He (Nat) selected the CHSW as his chosen charity because he did not want people to forget, with all the focus on Covid-19, that the work to support sick and terminally ill children continues. We have to remember that every day the staff at the hospice work tirelessly for those who are in pain or fighting to live.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

