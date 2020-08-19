Car crashes into travel centre in Clevedon
PUBLISHED: 10:13 19 August 2020
Archant
A car crashed into the building of a travel agency in Clevedon last weekend causing further concern for a business that is experiencing a difficult year.
It is thought the car was reversing up Chapel Road from Old Street when it crashed into the window of Global Independent Travel Centre, in Old Street.
The travel centre was affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook last year, and had to close for five months during lockdown.
Global Travel’s managing director, Lisa Weakley, said: “I was shocked to find out via an employee’s partner that the shop was boarded up, nobody had been in contact with me.
“This has been a very difficult year for us and this is the last thing we need to happen.”
The travel agency is still open for customers, and staff have had to rearrange the office again to adhere to safety and social distancing.
