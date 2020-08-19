Advanced search

Car crashes into travel centre in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 10:13 19 August 2020

Damaged window after car crash

Damaged window after car crash

Archant

A car crashed into the building of a travel agency in Clevedon last weekend causing further concern for a business that is experiencing a difficult year.

Window boarded up after Sunday night's car crashWindow boarded up after Sunday night's car crash

It is thought the car was reversing up Chapel Road from Old Street when it crashed into the window of Global Independent Travel Centre, in Old Street.

The travel centre was affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook last year, and had to close for five months during lockdown.

Global Travel’s managing director, Lisa Weakley, said: “I was shocked to find out via an employee’s partner that the shop was boarded up, nobody had been in contact with me.

“This has been a very difficult year for us and this is the last thing we need to happen.”

Damage to the inside window area. The car hit with such force the seating bench near the window was moved.Damage to the inside window area. The car hit with such force the seating bench near the window was moved.

The travel agency is still open for customers, and staff have had to rearrange the office again to adhere to safety and social distancing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

