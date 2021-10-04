Groups praised for response during pandemic at town council's awards evening
- Credit: Clevedon Town Council
A number of clubs, organisations and groups who have gone the extra mile during the coronavirus pandemic were celebrated on the weekend.
Clevedon Town Council hosted its community awards evening on Saturday.
Groups such as Clevedon Rugby Club, Springboard Opportunity Group, Churches Together in Clevedon and the North Somerset Times were presented with community awards in recognition of their work during various lockdowns.
A town council spokesman said: “The chairman of Clevedon Town Council, Cllr Judith West, supported by the vice-chairman, Cllr Barry Cherokoff, held an awards evening within the council chamber on Saturday.
"An evening full of praise and thanks to local groups and in particular to one individual who had shown exceptional dedication and service to the town during the pandemic, Lizzie Wormald-Kelly, team lead for Clevedon Aid.
"The chairman recognised and thanked members of the community who had 'stepped up' in a time of when the town needed to help those that are most vulnerable and in need of support.“
