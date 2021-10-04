News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Groups praised for response during pandemic at town council's awards evening

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:55 AM October 4, 2021   
Nicola Brooks and Hayley Weeks of Community Nursing Sisters Sirona with their award.

Nicola Brooks and Hayley Weeks of Community Nursing Sisters Sirona with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

A number of clubs, organisations and groups who have gone the extra mile during the coronavirus pandemic were celebrated on the weekend.

Clevedon Town Council hosted its community awards evening on Saturday.

Jane de Bude and Kate Dewfall with their award.

Jane de Bude and Kate Dewfall with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Groups such as Clevedon Rugby Club, Springboard Opportunity Group, Churches Together in Clevedon and the North Somerset Times were presented with community awards in recognition of their work during various lockdowns.

Clevedon Care with their award.

Clevedon Care with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

A town council spokesman said: “The chairman of Clevedon Town Council, Cllr Judith West, supported by the vice-chairman, Cllr Barry Cherokoff, held an  awards evening within the council chamber on Saturday.  

"An evening full of praise and thanks to local groups and in particular to one individual who had shown exceptional dedication and service to the town during the pandemic, Lizzie Wormald-Kelly, team lead for Clevedon Aid.

"The chairman recognised and thanked members of the community who had 'stepped up' in a time of when the town needed to help those that are most vulnerable and in need of support.“

Clevedon Rugby Club with their award.

Clevedon Rugby Club with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

North Somerset Community Hospital Clevedon with their award.

North Somerset Community Hospital Clevedon with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Bob Sprange of Rotary Club of Clevedon Yeo with his award.

Bob Sprange of Rotary Club of Clevedon Yeo with his award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Sue Regan and Kelly Croxton of Clevedon District Foodbank.

Sue Regan and Kelly Croxton of Clevedon District Foodbank. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Jo Kingscott and Julie Webber of Springboard Opportunity Group with their award.

Jo Kingscott and Julie Webber of Springboard Opportunity Group with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Danielle and David Hill of Clevedon Cobra with their award.

Danielle and David Hill of Clevedon Cobra with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Lizzie Wormald-Kelly with her award. 

Lizzie Wormald-Kelly with her award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Stephen Brain and Kristine Gaydon of Churches Together in Clevedon with their award.

Stephen Brain and Kristine Gaydon of Churches Together in Clevedon with their award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Henry Woodsford of the North Somerset Times newspaper with his award.

Henry Woodsford of the North Somerset Times newspaper with his award. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

