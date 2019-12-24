Clevedon Town Council urges people to make environmental New Year resolutions

Clevedon Town Council's offices supplied

People are being asked to make their voices heard in the wake of the climate emergency by taking the Clevedon Climate Pledge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pledge has been established by the Clevedon Town Council's climate emergency working group, which was established in July.

Everyone in Clevedon is invited to make one or as many changes in their life to tackle the climate emergency.

The aim of the pledge is to promote and record changes people in Clevedon are making.

It gives individuals, households and organisations a list of suggestions on how they can help to avoid the climate emergency and allows the group to ask you in 2020 how you are getting on to monitor the progress of all the pledges made in Clevedon.

There are pledges for everyone, ranging from walking or cycling more to buying fewer new clothes, or from planting a tree to reducing your dairy and meat consumption.

Families are also recommended to switch to a green energy supplier, to fly less or install solar panels, while businesses can promote car sharing, using electric vehicles, install electric charging units and fund tree planting.

There are also activities for everyone to get involved in including recycling as much as possible, buying fewer pre-packaged goods and aiming for only green energy use.

Cllr Barry Cherokoff said: "2020 has the potential for many things, but there is one future we all have in common.

"The new year is a time of change, a new direction and the one change we can all share is the resolution to make adjustments to tackle the climate emergency.

"We accept that there are areas outside of your control and that is where the working group and the town council are looking to take the pledge themselves. We will do all we can to improve those facilities and services to make your adoption of change easier.

"Some change will be easy, some harder and slower. But we must start now, and if we all start, small steps, large changes, then the future for the climate, for everyone in the community, can only be better."

More details, help and information will be available from Clevedon Library from January 11 to February 1.

Make a pledge at www.bit.do/clevedon-pledge