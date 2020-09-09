Clevedon to say farewell to bowling champion
PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 09 September 2020
Archant
People in Clevedon will be able to say goodbye to bowling champion David Bryant during a funeral procession through the town on Friday.
Bowlers across the world will be raising a toast to celebrate the life of David J Bryant, aged 88.
David, who won five Commonwealth gold medals, 11 World Outdoor Bowls Championship medals and nine titles at the World Indoor Championships, is regarded by many as the greatest lawn bowler of all time.
The funeral cortège will leave Clevedon seafront at 2pm, heading towards the promenade, then to the pier at approximately 2.10pm, reaching Clevedon Bowls Club around 2.20pm.
Due to number restrictions, only close family and invited friends will be able to attend David’s funeral at 2.30pm.
David Tucker, Bowls England Board Chair, said: “Tributes to David have been flooding in from far and wide since his recent passing.
“In order to celebrate David’s life, bowlers from all over the world who are unable to attend are asked to please raise a glass in a toast to David on Friday.”
