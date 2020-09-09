Advanced search

Clevedon to say farewell to bowling champion

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 09 September 2020

Dave Bryant's funeral take place on Friday, September 11, 2020

Dave Bryant's funeral take place on Friday, September 11, 2020

Archant

People in Clevedon will be able to say goodbye to bowling champion David Bryant during a funeral procession through the town on Friday.

Bowlers across the world will be raising a toast to celebrate the life of David J Bryant, aged 88.

David, who won five Commonwealth gold medals, 11 World Outdoor Bowls Championship medals and nine titles at the World Indoor Championships, is regarded by many as the greatest lawn bowler of all time.

The funeral cortège will leave Clevedon seafront at 2pm, heading towards the promenade, then to the pier at approximately 2.10pm, reaching Clevedon Bowls Club around 2.20pm.

Due to number restrictions, only close family and invited friends will be able to attend David’s funeral at 2.30pm.

David Tucker, Bowls England Board Chair, said: “Tributes to David have been flooding in from far and wide since his recent passing.

“In order to celebrate David’s life, bowlers from all over the world who are unable to attend are asked to please raise a glass in a toast to David on Friday.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ton-up Lammonby leads Somerset into strong position

Tom Lammonby in batting action for Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Town remembers lost loved ones on 80th anniversary of Portishead bombing

Number 17 and 18 in Albert Road after the bombings on September 3, 1940. Picture: Joan Herbert

Clevedon to say farewell to bowling champion

Dave Bryant's funeral take place on Friday, September 11, 2020

PICTURES: Weekend of protests against climate crisis and Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal

A plane flying over protesters outside Bristol Airport. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

National Trust reopens Tyntesfield House

Tyntesfield House reopened on Monday. Picture: Mark Atherton