Women-empowerment event to be held in Clevedon
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 March 2020
A self-confidence-boosting seminar for aspiring women leaders is to be held next week in Clevedon.
Gosia Scarrott, a confidence coach and inspirational speaker, will be celebrating International Women's Day by giving a talk on March 8.
The free seminar will be held at The Toll House, The Beach, from 11am-12.30pm.
On the day, Gosia will share her story and tips to help others shift perceptions, think differently and build courage to show up and take action towards their goals.
Gosia said: "I am excited to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 in the best way I know how — to gather strong, like-minded women together and help them to become more confident and empowered in their business roles. With this seminar, the first in my 2020 series, we will work together to unfold the leader within each individual and help them to unlock great potential and success."
To register, visit www.bit.ly/3cgVFmy