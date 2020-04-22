Town to celebrate art and literature with online festival

Adrian Webb with the Doris Hatt painting. Archant

Clevedon is set to launch a virtual Festival In The Clouds after plans for its first ever literary and arts celebration, More Than Words, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The festival was to have been the centre-piece of the Discover Clevedon Summer Weekend from June 12-14, sponsored by Clevedon BID.

With the country still on lockdown organisers have come up with an innovative way to celebrate art and literature across the town.

More: Town to hold first literary festival.

Determined that local creativity, ideas and enthusiasm are not wasted, organiser Carol Price said: “Our Festival In The Clouds will showcase Clevedon’s unique cultural history and home-grown talents and act as a spectacular taster for More Than Words when it finally takes place in the summer of 2021.

“It will also ensure the town’s rich heritage is introduced to an even wider audience.”

Festival In The Clouds will feature tasters of the event – which was to take place over 20 venues.

These include talks by national and local authors, poetry readings, art and music and performances will be available in videos and podcasts from June 13, on Clevedon BID’s Discover Clevedon website www.discoverclevedon.co.uk

Some of the entertainment will include the forgotten history of Modernist artist Doris Hatt, extracts from Tennyson’s In Memoriam A.H.H. poem dedicated to his friend, Arthur Hallam, buried in Clevedon’s St Andrew’s Church and a special reading of Coleridge’s Kubla Khan.

Other highlights will include Sir John Betjeman’s plea to save the town’s Victorian pier from demolition in the 1980s, a masterclass with artist Kev F Sutherland as he creates his latest Shakespearean comic strip book, The Prince of Denmark Street, and the history of swimming from the Romans to those who today enjoy Clevedon’s Marine Lake.

There will also be reprints of two sell-out books – one about Doris Hatt and the other about Queen Victoria’s favourite flower – the Clevedon Violet.