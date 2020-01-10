Town to hold first literary festival

A community of literary lovers, cinema buffs and wordsmiths will see the inception of Clevedon's first literary festival.

The one-day event, titled More Than Words, will be held on Saturday, June 13 and will see community groups, businesses and landmarks team up to offer tourists and residents alike a magnificient day of literature, film, art, culture and music.

Clevedon's Community Bookshop initially planned to host a small programme of events at its hub in Copse Road.

But after earning sponsorship and backing from Clevedon Businesss Improvement District (BID), the event has now grown into a brilliant inaugural event across the whole town.

The event will feature author talks, films, workshops and an art exhibition of the works from the late Doris Hatt at Polodango.

Festival organiser Carol Price said: "The idea is from other festivals which have taken a Fringe-style approach.

"We have representatives in our event group from the Curzon, BID, Books On The Hill and many others.

"This started off as a gift to the town from the Community Bookshop for local businesses and the local economy to gain something out of it. We want to help put Clevedon on the map."

The event will take place in a range of venues including the Teatro Lounge, Christchurch, Books On The Hill, Queen's Square and Curzon cinema.

Carol and the team hope the festival will offer something for all ages and interests and will act as a way to bring creative groups together.

Carol added: "This is a team thing which brings together a collection of creative hubs in Clevedon and show we have a lot to offer."

BID chairwoman Julie Bisacre said: "The role of BID is to connect the town and businesses and to draw people to the town and this event ticks all the boxes.

"We are happy to have supported the literary festival."

A full programme and ticket details will follow.

Visit Clevedon Community Bookshop or Clevedon Literary Festival on Facebook for the latest updates regarding the event.

For more information on how to get involved, volunteer and perform, email enquiries@clevedoncommunitybookshop.coop