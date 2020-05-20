Advanced search

Teacher raises more than £14k in memory of sister for Melanoma Fund

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 May 2020

David Owen has raised £14,000 in memory of his sister Dawn for the Melanoma Fund. Picture: David Owen

David Owen

A teacher has raised more than £14,000 for the Melanoma Fund in memory of his sister who died of the diease.

David Owen, of Portishead, has collected £14,200 for the cause, which will help the charity roll-out its sun safety campaign, which aims to protect primary school children from UV rays while playing outside.

The sports teacher at Clevedon School has taken on a 25-day Facebook challenge for the charity in memory of his sister Dawn, who died in 2008 after a short battle with melanoma.

David said: “She was a fantastic mother, a bubbly, fun-loving, kind and generous character, a sister who loved a G ‘n’ T and a glass of red wine, and left a hole in my heart and that of all her family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYAptFmdgeE&feature=emb_logo

“She positively affected so many lives with her kindness and cheerful spirit and was, and still is, sadly missed by many people.”

“I have always wanted to create a legacy to ensure she is always remembered, and to also kick-back at the indiscriminate disease which is melanoma.

“After a few days of lockdown from my teaching position, I decided the time was right to start the 25-day challenge on Facebook. I uploaded a few videos and urged friends to donate to the Melanoma Fund, a small charity that raises awareness of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer.

“So far, the challenge has raised £14,200 which is quite amazing and a testament to the generosity of friends and family and their memory of Dawn.

“My sincere thanks goes to Clevedon School’s former and current pupils, their parents and the wider Clevedon community.”

David will look to run a sports’ memorabilia raffle and auction later in the year, a half-marathon in October and a rugby barbecue and night out next April.

Chief executive of Melanoma Fund, Michelle Baker, said: “If you watch David’s video, you will see exactly why this challenge has been so well supported.

“David’s passion, humour and determination to get people involved is inspiring. Funds raised will support our Outdoor Kids Sun Safety Code campaign, which works with more than 120 sports and outdoor organisations working with primary school children on how they view sun protection. We cannot thank David enough.”

To donate to the cause, log on to www.melanoma-fund.co.uk/david-owens-25-day-challenge-for-the-melanoma-fund/















