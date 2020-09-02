Clevedon Sunday Market is set to return on a smaller scale
PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 September 2020
The Clevedon Sunday Market is due to return this weekend, following a ‘difficult year’.
The market was meant to start up again for the year on April 5, but had to be cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown.
However, market organisers have been committed to supporting traders and keeping the market community alive by holding virtual markets on Facebook on the first Sunday of every month.
More than 2,000 customers joined the online shopping channel and bought handmade items directly from the crafters.
Market co-ordinator, Kate Bethell, said: “We want to ensure our customers and stallholders feel safe at the market, and for that reason we are opening a smaller market for now, to allow plenty of space between stalls. We hope to grow again in the coming months.”
The market is held 10-2pm on the first Sunday of every month from this Sunday.
